KIND Snacks hires UK PR agency

Consumer comms agency Frank PR has been appointed by KIND Snacks to deliver integrated brand-building campaigns to boost the UK presence of the brand, which was founded in the US in 2004 and is now owned by Mars.

The appointment follows Frank's delivery of several campaigns for the brand, including the launch of the Kind Curve Index – a social media barometer mapping kind and unkind moments during the pandemic. The agency also launched 'Driving Kindness' – a campaign featuring a travelling, interactive billboard that delivered heartfelt messages to its users' families and friends in lockdown.

Both campaigns were delivered to promote KIND’s long-term partnership with the mental health charity CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Frank also delivered on a KIND campaign to launch a global creative platform in the UK named Kids Live KIND, in collaboration with campaigner, writer and TV presenter Katie Piper.

Cat Hann, UK brand manager at KIND Snacks, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Frank across a range of briefs – from mental health to nutrition and much more.

“It was important to us that we paired with an agency that had a shared passion for making a meaningful difference in the world, while also having a track record for delivering bold, fresh campaigns.

“This is exactly what we got from Frank and we look forward to continuing great work with them.”

Bianca Lee-Chang, deputy managing director at Frank, said: “When KIND approached us we were taken by the founder’s story and the brand’s mission to inspire people to live a kinder life.

“However, it was important for us to approach kindness with a different lens, which is why our work together is all about building a brand that can be an activist for kindness in ways that others can’t.”

KIND Snacks joins Frank’s portfolio of food and drink clients, which include Burger King, Jammie Dodgers, Tyrells and Weetabix.