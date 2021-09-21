Partial success for GCS attempt to diversify agency base in £260m comms marketplace

An analysis of the 30 agencies that have joined the new GCS communications marketplace to date reveals that 12 are based outside London.

While this shows clear progress in using agencies across the English regions, the picture is not as positive in the home nations: there is one agency based in Scotland, one in Wales, and none in Northern Ireland.

The marketplace will award up to £260m of government work over the next four years – a six-fold increase on the £42m estimated value of the comms framework that ran from 2017 until this year.

The marketplace, launched last month, is described by the Government as for “services including but not limited to; the provision of marketing, communications, creative services, recruitment advertising and events for all UK central government bodies, wider public sector organisations and charities”.

Agencies do not have to go through a formal tender process to get onto the marketplace. They only have to register the services they offer and provide credentials.

Introducing the marketplace recently, Alex Aiken, executive director of the GCS, said it would allow the public sector to “access suppliers from all four nations of the UK”.

And in a short film made to help explain the marketplace, he stressed the need for agencies from the home nations to get involved. “We want to encourage companies from Aberdeen and Inverness and from Belfast and Derry and from Cardiff and from Swansea and all around the UK to register and become part of the Communications Marketplace.”

Home nations agencies

SBW Advertising

Story UK

Regional agencies

Connect Live (UK)

DRP (UK)

Eleven Marketing & Communications

Four Hundred Communications

Glasgows

ICF Next

Inflowing

SMRS

Social and Local CIC

True North Communications

London agencies

10 Group

23red

Acuitas Communications

Allegory Communications

Atomized Studios

Blue State Digital

Cardew Group

Copper Consultancy

Damn Fine Media

Engine Partners

Freshwater UK

MCM Productions

Metro Production Group

MGI (London)

Pukka Films

Still Curious

The Team Brand Communication Consultant

Zinc Network

