Psychologist, doctor… PR? Journalists' most in-demand experts revealed

Digital marketing agency 10 Yetis analysed 7,700 media requests from ResponseSource and HARO over six months to discover which experts were asked for most for articles.

The agency found media requests for comments from a ‘psychologist’ appeared 383 times over the period – equivalent to an average of three requests per week.

This was followed by searches for comments from a ‘doctor’, with 241 request appearances.

Requests for a ‘health expert’ appeared 197 times, followed by a ‘business owner’ at 183 – and there were 170 instances of journalists looking for a ‘PR expert’.

The report also discovered which sectors journalists required spokespeople the most, and found that ‘health’ was the most sought-after – accounting for 48 per cent of their requests.

Closely following this was ‘home & garden’ at 46 per cent, then ‘business & finance’ at 30 per cent, ‘men’s interest’ at 24 per cent and ‘women’s interest & beauty’ at 22 per cent.

The terms that appeared most often in association with expert requests were ‘personal finance’, ‘property’, ‘HR’, ‘relationships’, ‘mental health’ and ‘sex.’

Andy Barr, chief executive of 10 Yetis, said: “Expert comments are a fantastic way of getting coverage for your client, whether that be through reactive newsjacking or supplying a quote to a journalist.

“We’re fortunate enough to work with some fantastic experts, but wanted to see precisely who is being requested the most by journalists across the land.”