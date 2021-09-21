Epson hires agency for EMEA sustainability and purpose brief

Milk & Honey PR will manage content creation for Epson’s digital channels, and promote the manufacturer’s sustainable technology.

In the run-up to November’s COP26, the agency said it hopes to encourage conversations about climate change between young audiences and Epson across Europe.

The agency confirmed that the pitch was competitive, but added that Epson created a corporate social responsibility brief specifically for them.

Rachel Proctor, associate partner and head of digital for Milk & Honey, said: “The real impact Epson is making in terms of corporate ambition and actions is very much in line with our own values.

“Bringing its amazing sustainable stories to new audiences is a fantastic new challenge to us as an agency. We’re really looking forward to seeing how our partnership develops and hope to help more people to view these complex challenges in a different light.”

Mary McNulty, head of PR and communications for Epson Europe, said: “We felt Milk & Honey could really help us to elevate our storytelling around sustainability and social impact, beyond product.

“We’ve loved what we’ve seen so far and are excited to see where our partnership takes us.”

The agency, which was founded in 2017 by former Hudson Sandler MD Kirsty Leighton, was recently named one of B Corp’s ‘Best for the World' honorees.

Last year, Epson hired Wildfire as its retained UK and Ireland PR agency following a competitive pitch.