Illinois Lottery manager issues PR RFP

CHICAGO: Camelot Illinois, the private manager of the Illinois Lottery, has issued an RFP in its search for an agency to support strategic communications and media relations promoting the lottery.

The deadline for agencies to reply to the RFP is September 30. The selected agency, which must be based in Chicago, will be responsible for developing and executing media relations for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Through that date, Camelot will focus on modernizing the Illinois Lottery portfolio, growing online player participation and the lottery's retail network. The agency will support winner storytelling and drive win belief; generate earned media and player engagement to support game changes and retail expansion; and promote the lottery's purpose.

Camelot is looking for an “impact player agency that can identify new, innovative story angles and provide impactful, integrated campaign support," according to the RFP.

In addition to ideation, earned media, execution and on-site logistics, Camelot wants agencies to capture ROI for each campaign, including media impressions, content analysis and social media reach and engagement.

The RFP does not list an overall budget, but proposes a contractual retainer based on an agreed number of campaigns, including ideation, execution and evaluation.