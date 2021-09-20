News

CreatorIQ to acquire influencer marketing analytics platform Tribe Dynamics

The $70 million deal combines paid advertising and earned media for the rapidly growing influencer marketing space.

by Betsy Kim / Added 1 hour ago

CreatorIQ to acquire influencer marketing analytics platform Tribe Dynamics

LOS ANGELES: Influencer marketing software-as-a-service platform CreatorIQ has acquired Tribe Dynamics for approximately $70 million, according to sources familiar with the transaction, in a deal expected to close this fall. 

Both companies’ software helps marketers connect with creators, managing projects and measuring results.

Tribe Dynamics will continue to operate as an independent company for the foreseeable future, headquartered in San Francisco, with staff in New York and London. Its executive team members, including cofounders Jon Namnath and Conor Begley will stay in their positions, reporting to CreatorIQ founder and CEO Igor Vaks.

CreatorIQ focuses on paid advertising, helping brands partner with influencers. Last year, the company launched a certified partner network for influencer campaigns. Tribe Dynamics specializes in earned media with social influencers, who organically talk about brands without formal partnerships.

“This acquisition will bring the paid and earned channels of influencer marketing closer together,” said Vaks. “For PR professionals at agencies and brands, this will streamline everything from the discovery process, to reporting and workflow.”

Following the transaction, the combined organization will have more than 450 customers, 250 employees and $90 million in funding.

Tribe Dynamics focuses on the fashion and beauty industries, with clients including Estee Lauder, LVMH and Fashion Nova. It has developed proprietary models in analytics and benchmarks, which will allow CreatorIQ to apply Tribe Dynamics’ standards to its broad customer base, expanding its use of data science across industries. Its client list includes organizations such as the Ad Council and Everywhere Agency, and brands such as Aneuser-Busch InBev, Disney, Sephora and Unilever, which took a stake in the software platform in 2019. 

CreatorIQ closed its latest funding round of $40 million this month. Its investors include TVC Capital, Kayne Partners Fund, the growth private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Affinity Group, Unilever Ventures and Silver Lake Waterman.

CreatorIQ noted that most consumption of influencer content occurs on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. However, creators’ inroads into movies, television and in-store shopper marketing shows how the trend is accelerating.

Founded in 2014, CreatorIQ is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in cities including San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Miami and New York. Fabric Media is the AOR for CreatorIQ and will remain so post-merger.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

CreatorIQ to acquire influencer marketing analytics platform Tribe Dynamics

CreatorIQ to acquire influencer marketing analytics platform Tribe Dynamics

Just Capital CEO Martin Whittaker believes good things will happen

Just Capital CEO Martin Whittaker believes good things will happen

CEOs are empowering PR pros to lead their purpose agendas

CEOs are empowering PR pros to lead their purpose agendas

Ad Council vaccine PSAs encourage parents and young adults to ‘make an informed decision, together’

Ad Council vaccine PSAs encourage parents and young adults to ‘make an informed decision, together’

Illinois Lottery manager issues PR RFP

Illinois Lottery manager issues PR RFP

VSCO’s Julie Inouye joins Podium to lead communications, social media

VSCO’s Julie Inouye joins Podium to lead communications, social media

Truth Initiative sells 'depression sticks' in anti-vape campaign

Truth Initiative sells 'depression sticks' in anti-vape campaign

Tech Talk with Vibes cofounder and CIO Alex Campbell

Tech Talk with Vibes cofounder and CIO Alex Campbell

Networks weigh options amid Nielsen suspension: ‘Nielsen has lost its way’

Networks weigh options amid Nielsen suspension: ‘Nielsen has lost its way’