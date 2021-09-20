News

VSCO's Julie Inouye joins Podium to lead communications, social media

Inouye is the most-senior comms executive the software company has hired.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

VSCO's Julie Inouye joins Podium to lead communications, social media

LEHI, UT: Online reputation management and communications company Podium has hired VSCO’s Julie Inouye as head of communications and social.

Inouye is planning to start in the role in October, reporting to EVP of marketing Nico Dato, with a dotted line to CEO Eric Rea. Inouye said she is the most-senior communications hire Podium has made.

“I'll oversee all aspects of communications and social globally, including internal communications, corporate, product and social,” Inouye said via email. 

Podium is a messaging and reputation platform that enables companies with a local presence to connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. For example, it helps local businesses communicate more easily with consumers, whether to reschedule appointments, set up curbside pickup, handle payments or get feedback.

Podium works with more than 45,000 local businesses in the U.S., Canada and Australia. It was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Most recently, Inouye was VP of communications at photo app and creative channel VSCO. She was the company’s first comms hire when she joined in June 2019. VSCO is planning to backfill her position.

Inouye was previously senior director of corporate comms and marketing at LinkedIn and senior manager of corporate comms at PlayStation. She was also a corporate comms manager at Yahoo.

