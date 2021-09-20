Ex-Teneo MD Paul Durman joins Brunswick

Durman joins on 18 October with a focus on advising UK and international clients in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector.

He joined Teneo in its previous guise as Teneo Blue Rubicon in 2016, having spent more than seven years at Powerscourt, where he headed the agency's TMT practice.

Durman began his career as a journalist, spending seven years as The Sunday Times city editor and financial editor. He also wrote for The Times, The Mail on Sunday and The Independent, focusing on the TMT, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and financial services sectors.

Neal Wolin, Brunswick chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to Brunswick. We have a world-class TMT team, working with many of the most exciting companies driving innovation across the globe. In addition to deep expertise in media relations and financial situations, Paul brings exceptional experience across a range of critical issues, which will be invaluable to clients in the UK and internationally.”

Durman said: “I am delighted to join Brunswick when the prospects for further growth are so strong and when the firm is investing to help clients navigate a complex and fast-changing business environment. Brunswick works with world-leading technology companies that have never faced such great opportunity, complexity and challenge. I am looking forward to working with expert colleagues around the globe to tackle those issues.”