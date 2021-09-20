PRCA forms Global Advisory Board to 'turbocharge international expansion'

The formation of the 13-strong Global Advisory Board follows the expansion of the PRCA into several different global markets, including Argentina, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE and the US.

The board's inaugural members include Ahmad Itani, founder and chief executive of Cicero & Bernay Communications Consultancy; Alison Clarke, founder of Alison Clarke Consulting; Elena Fadeeva, founder and general director of FleishmanHillard Vanguard; Fred Cook, chairman emeritus of Golin and director of Annenberg Center for Public Relations; Gustavo Averbuj, partner and regional director, LATAM, at Ketchum; Israel Opayemi, managing director/chief strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria; Jim Donaldson, chief executive of FleishmanHillard UK and Middle East; Jordan Rittenberry, chairman of Edelman Middle East and Africa; Lee Nugent, regional director of APAC, Archetype; Mary Beth West, senior strategist of Fletcher Marketing PR; Nitin Mantri, group chief executive of Avian WE and President of ICCO; Omar Qirem, chief executive of Edelman Middle East; and Rachel Friend, chief executive of W Communications.

The PRCA confirmed it will continue to manage ICCO, the global network of PR associations.

PRCA director-general Francis Ingham said: “As the world’s largest PR body, our mission is simple – to raise standards all across the industry, all around the world. We want every PR professional to enjoy access to world-class support and representation.

“The pandemic has accelerated our international plans, and democratised our offering to communications professionals around the world. Whether you work in New York or New Delhi, fintech or healthcare, the PRCA is here to support you, and to fight for the future of our profession. I’d like to thank the esteemed members of our Global Advisory Board. Individually, they are each globally renowned industry pioneers. Collectively, they will turbocharge our international expansion, and be a positive driving force for global PR.”