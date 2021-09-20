Global fintech firm Centtrip hires agency ahead of US move

London-based Boldspace will deliver launch PR for Centtrip.

The fintech firm, which also has its headquarters in London, has 20,000 clients and worldwide users. Boldspace's brief is to implement creative campaigns to help raise awareness of the company overseas.

Founded in 2015, Centtrip processes more than $1.3bn of transactions each year, with clients including superyachts, arts companies and touring music acts. It said it has been experiencing rapid growth across core markets as they emerge from the pandemic.

As part of the appointment, Boldspace said Centtrip will also be 'onboarded' onto the agency’s technology platform for monitoring, BoldLens.

Centtrip marketing director Stephanie Boukhari said: “This is a very significant moment for Centtrip as we take the business to the biggest market of all.

“We already have many American clients using the platform when touring abroad, but being able to offer them a single service within the United States is an important step and one we know will take the business to the next level.”

Boldspace co-founder Mike Robb said: “Centtrip is one of the most exciting businesses in fintech right now with an unrivalled client base spanning TV, entertainment, film and a number of other sectors.

“They are doing something incredibly exciting in the markets they serve and we’re delighted to be working with them to make some noise in the US.”

In line with its US expansion, Centtrip has opened an office in Miami Beach, Florida, with plans to expand its team in the country.

Boldspace said it now has more than 30 clients, including eight in fintech. The agency was launched last year by Robb, former Engine MHP head of financial services, and senior figures from adland. The brand strategy and communications agency was billed as bringing together advertising, marketing and PR.