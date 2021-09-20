Movers & Shakers: Microsoft, Redhill, The Mavericks, and more

Prerna Korla has joined Microsoft as senior communications manager for India and South Asia. Prior to this, she served as consumer communications lead for the same region at Uber, and vice president at MSL India.

Redhill has been appointed to launch Kimpton Kitalay Samui, Thailand's second hotel under IHG's Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The agency is tasked to plan and execute a launch strategy for the property.

Bud Communications has won the TPG Telecom account following a pitch. The agency will be responsible for setting up influencer engagement, communication strategy, and brand campaigns and will work closely with Crystal Sim, TPG Telecom's marketing communication manager earlier and CEO Richard Tan.

The Mavericks India has won the national communications mandate of electric mobility brand Ultraviolette. The agency will provide integrated communications and end-to-end campaign planning and execution across all media platforms, and overall strategic counsel for the brand.

Following a pitch, The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) has appointed Vim & Vigour as its agency of record for its 32nd edition of the festival. The new appointment took effect in September. The agency will manage Southeast Asia media and influencer relations for SGIFF in addition to supporting strategic marketing and partnership efforts.

Creative communications agency, Mad Hat Asia, has appointed Danielle Chow to lead operations in Singapore, supported by Krisha Ramos who joins as communications manager. Danielle Chow, brings more than 12 years of experience across local and regional clients with expertise in the areas of business management, integrated communications and branding and worked with PRecious Communications and AKA Asia. Ramos was at Norbreeze Group as the group’s PR and marketing specialist.

Gusto Luxe has been retained by British outdoor lifestyle brand Hunter as integrated communications partner for Mainland China. The agency will support Hunter in shaping the China brand and marketing strategy. In addition to consulting and PR, the agency is tasked with social content and platform management, digital campaign planning and execution, social influencer and paid media management as well as digital strategy consulting.

CNN International has promoted Steven Jiang to Beijing bureau chief, responsible for overseeing the network’s coverage of China and its operations in the country. Prior to this appointment he was CNN’s China-based senior producer.

After a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide has bagged the mandate of social media management for SBI General in India. As part of their mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be managing the social media platforms and will be crafting integrated digital creative strategies for the brand.