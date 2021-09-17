Finsbury alum Sara Evans to lead comms at merchant bank BDT

NEW YORK: After more than a decade at Finsbury Glover Hering, Sara Evans is joining BDT & Company as MD and head of communications, effective on October 4.



Initially based in New York and reporting to BDT’s executive committee, she is replacing CCO Jennifer Dunne, who is stepping into the role of adviser to the bank. Evans will initially be based in New York and will relocate to Chicago next year.

At BDT, Evans will oversee external and internal communications, investor communications, and portfolio and client advisory communications support.

After 10 great years with @fgh_global, it’s time for my next adventure. I am so excited for my new role leading communications for BDT & Company, the merchant bank focused on meeting the strategic and financial needs of family- and founder-led businesses around the world. — Sara Evans (@SaraEvans83) September 17, 2021

Evans added that she was proud of what FGH achieved as a firm and for its clients and looked forward to staying in touch with the agency.

Evans’ FGH bio noted her experience covering complex financial and business situations, including high-profile transactions, business transformation and restructurings, shareholder activism, management transitions and legal and regulatory affairs. As an FGH partner, she co-led the firm’s U.S. corporate reputation practice and provided strategic counsel to executive teams and boards of directors on leadership and corporate positioning.

In 2011, Evans joined Finsbury as an associate partner and led the financial services team in London. Six years later, she relocated to New York as a principal and in April 2017 became a partner.

The consultancy became known as Finsbury Glover Hering this year after the merger of WPP agencies Finsbury, Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener. Finsbury and Hering Schuppener began a partnership in 2016 and were joined by Glover Park the following year.

Prior to joining the agency, Evans spent seven years at Lloyds Banking Group, where she managed communications issues through the 2008 financial crisis and beyond.

BDT is a merchant bank that provides advice and long-term capital through its affiliated funds to businesses. The firm’s affiliate, BDT Capital Partners, has raised over $18 billion across its investment funds, the company said on LinkedIn.