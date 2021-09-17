News

Mozilla selects BerlinRosen as US AOR

The software developer was impressed by the agency’s experience in tech, social justice advocacy and politics.

by Betsy Kim / Added 1 hour ago

BerlinRosen is emphasizing the company’s user-first, privacy-first brand and promoting a variety of products.
BerlinRosen is emphasizing the company’s user-first, privacy-first brand and promoting a variety of products.

NEW YORK: Mozilla Corporation has selected BerlinRosen as its U.S. agency of record.

The agency was brought on following a competitive selection process. The contract, effective July 15, is for one year.

BerlinRosen is responsible for Mozilla’s comprehensive PR and communications strategy planning and development. The firm will work on earned media, advise on digital and creative projects and support the strengthening of the nonprofit’s brand.

“We were extremely impressed with BerlinRosen’s experience not only in tech, but also their track record of social justice advocacy; their roster of entertainment, consumer and lifestyle clients; and their political chops,” said Ellen Canale, director of corporate communications at Mozilla, in an emailed statement.

BerlinRosen is emphasizing the company’s user-first, privacy-first brand and promoting a variety of products. This includes not only the Firefox browser, but also Pocket, a content curation and organization platform, Mozilla VPN and Mozilla Hubs, a virtual meetings option. 

Brian Levin, VP in BerlinRosen’s technology and innovation practice, is leading the account with an interdisciplinary team that includes EVP Dan Levitan, account supervisor Katelyn Hertel, digital senior account executive Robbie Dornbush and account executive Angelina Mah.

Allison+Partners had previously represented the free software company for approximately 10 years. The agency did not reply to a request for comment.

As a nonprofit, Mozilla has been an advocate for keeping the internet a public resource that remains open and accessible to all people. For 2019, it’s net revenue was $6.5 million.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

BerlinRosen is emphasizing the company’s user-first, privacy-first brand and promoting a variety of products.

Mozilla selects BerlinRosen as US AOR

Adam Sohn leaves Intuit to become first CCO at Compass

Adam Sohn leaves Intuit to become first CCO at Compass

Kraft Heinz has hired Alex Abraham as VP of global corporate comms and reputation management.

Weber Shandwick alum Alex Abraham joins Kraft Heinz

VideoAmp to kick off currency test with major holding companies

VideoAmp to kick off currency test with major holding companies

Just briefly

Just briefly

Timeline of a Crisis: OnlyFans backpedals on porn ban but fails to move forward

Timeline of a Crisis: OnlyFans backpedals on porn ban but fails to move forward

Finn Partners promotes Tom Jones to lead New York health group

Finn Partners promotes Tom Jones to lead New York health group

This morning's news to know

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

The PR Week: 9.17.2021: Mike Valdes-Fauli, Pinta

The PR Week: 9.17.2021: Mike Valdes-Fauli, Pinta

Restaurant Brands International promotes Heather McIntyre to Zurich-based role

Restaurant Brands International promotes Heather McIntyre to Zurich-based role