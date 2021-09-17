Adam Sohn leaves Intuit to become first CCO at Compass

SEATTLE: Real-estate technology company Compass has hired Adam Sohn as its first chief communications officer.

He is reporting to founder and CEO Robert Reffkin. Based in Seattle, Sohn will spend a significant amount of time in other markets where the company operates and at its New York City headquarters.

Prior to Sohn’s arrival in June, Chris O’Brien and Sarah Fisher, heads of internal and external comms, respectively, co-led the department. Both are still with the company and played an active role in recruiting Sohn from Intuit, where he was SVP.

An Intuit representative said a search is underway for Sohn’s successor.

Sohn is supervising 10 people, but there are plans to grow the team, which has open positions.

His internal duties include communicating the company’s culture as it expands into markets, with new employees and customers, who are real-estate agents.

“Communications has an important role in ensuring we don’t lose sight of the foundations upon which the company was built and what drives our success,” said Sohn.

The real-estate tech firm has the largest product and engineering team in its industry, according to a company representative. The group has more than 1,000 employees and is led by chief product officer Greg Hart, a former Amazon VP, and CTO Joseph Sirosh, who served as CTO of AI at Microsoft. Sohn’s responsibilities also include attracting talent for this team, while supporting the overall Compass brand.

Externally, he’s tasked with building on Compass’ earned media, including its recent initial public offering, and promoting the company’s services, technology and thought leadership.

“Compass’ media relations team works with journalists from an incredibly wide range of outlets,” Sohn said. “From [Wall Street Journal] AI writers to lifestyle press looking for a scoop on a celebrity listing, our PR professionals are engaged in a high volume of media relations across technology, business and real estate publications.”

He said he plans to continue to communicate the company’s research and real-time analysis on market data points, consumer influence and reaction to market conditions. One of his upcoming projects involves building a platform for proprietary content covering real-estate trends.

Prior to Intuit, Sohn held executive comms roles at Lockheed Martin and Amazon, following 19 years at Microsoft, where he handled communications and media relations. He began his career as a domestic policy assistant and tech liaison for the 1992 Clinton-Gore campaign. Sohn subsequently served as a deputy press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and was the chief information officer for the Clinton-Gore 1996 campaign and presidential inaugural committee.

In Q2, Compass reported a 186% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $1.95 billion, as well as a GAAP net loss of $7 million, an improvement from a loss of $84 million the year before.