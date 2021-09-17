Karen Tillman leaves GoDaddy to become Brex’s first CCO

SAN FRANCISCO: Brex has appointed Karen Tillman to the newly created role of chief communications officer.

After joining the company on September 7, she is reporting to co-CEO Pedro Franceschi at the financial services and technology company, which became fully remote as of August 31. Launched in 2017 as a credit-card-serving venture-capital-backed company, Brex provides a platform to manage business cash accounts, spending and reimbursements.

Tillman will lead communications, conveying the company’s capabilities, to expand its market presence and business. She is planning to build Brex’s comms team, hiring for both internal and external roles.

“We'll be honing our messaging and engagement in our customer segments, with particular focus on our engagement in the venture-backed startup community,” said Tillman. “Brex's remote-first employee approach is innovative and unique, and structuring internal communications and employee engagement will also be a top priority.”

With more than 20 years of strategic comms experience, Tillman comes to Brex from the web-hosting company GoDaddy, where she served as CCO for nearly eight years, leading its IPO communications in 2015.

A GoDaddy representative could not be reached for comment about her replacement.

Previously, Tillman held senior leadership roles in communications at Cisco and Oracle.

Brex is a private company that integrates software, services and products to help businesses manage their finances. Its financial backers include Y Combinator, Kleiner Perkins, DST Global, PayPal cofounders Max Levchin and Peter Thiel, Lone Pine Capital and Ribbit Capital, according to its website. Brex has said that it’s raised more than $400 million in equity and $500 million in debt capital.