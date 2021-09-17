Weber Shandwick alum Alex Abraham joins Kraft Heinz

CHICAGO: The Kraft Heinz Company has hired Alex Abraham as VP of global corporate communications and reputation management, effective September 13.

Based in Chicago, Abraham reports to Kathy Krenger, who started her job as the company’s chief communications officer in July. In this newly created role, Abraham is working to elevate the role of global corporate communications within Kraft Heinz.

“I will be collaborating with internal teams to build and execute an integrated communications vision for the organization,” he said. “[I’ll] manage all external communications efforts, informing and executing on a corporate reputation strategy, building corporate brand trust and providing organizational clarity.”

Previously, Abraham served as the EVP, global client experience lead, at Weber Shandwick for more than six years. In this position, he led the Aldi account. In a separate stint at Weber, between 1999 and 2005, he was a group manager.

Between his runs at Weber, Abraham spent nine years at Edelman, where he was an SVP, and the director of 8095 Millennial Insights Group, which provided research and analysis involving an international study of 4,000 people. His clients included Best Buy, Jim Beam, Kellogg’s, S.C. Johnson and Unilever.

Michael Mullen retired from his role as Kraft Heinz's head of global communications and corporate affairs on August 15 after 23 years at the company.

In Q2, Kraft Heinz’s net sales declined to $6.62 billion, compared to $6.65 billion in the prior year. The company is studying whether it will increase its prices amid rising concerns about inflation, according to a June 13 Time interview with CEO Miguel Patricio.