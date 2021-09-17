Close the 'say-do' gap – Porter Novelli London unveils new proposition

It's in response to the "expectation era", when people have higher expectations of companies, the Omnicom agency said.

Porter Novelli cited research it commissioned that found 65 per cent of people agree post-lockdown provides the chance to have more productive conversations about positive changes we want to see in the world, and 53 per cent intend to stay loyal to companies that act on issues that matter to them.

The agency also cited what it called the "do it moment", when 75 per cent of people have set new goals coming out of lockdown and 57 per cent want to stick with positive changes made to their lives during the pandemic. In addition, 55 per cent want to live in the moment now more than ever before, and 31 per cent say they have re-evaluated their career goals since the pandemic began.

Fenella Grey, Porter Novelli EMEA managing director and chair, said: “We are the communications partner for the stakeholder era. With our new EMEA market proposition we help clients close the 'say-do' gap by using the power of honest communications to engage employees, inspire customers, support suppliers and motivate investors. We look forward to helping brands do more than talk by applying our sharp minds and smart data to propel our clients forward with rigour.”

The launch of the proposition, which includes updated imagery on its website, follows a recent change in leadership at Porter Novelli's UK and EMEA operations.

Grey was promoted to her current role in March, having been working part-time as chair for three years. More recently, Sarah Shilling, former chief marketing officer at Fever and Nelson Bostock owner Unlimited Group, joined in a new role overseeing growth across EMEA.

UK co-MDs Nicole Yost and Jo Patterson departed last year for BCW and 3 Monkeys Zeno respectively, while head of brand Lucy Swan joined M&C Saatchi Talk.

Porter Novelli global chief executive Brad MacAfee left the agency in 2019 – his replacement, David Bentley, joined in March 2020.