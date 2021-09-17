Bond's back with Heineken, EE and Corrie, UNHCR podcast - Campaigns roundup

SEAT and CALM, ‘The Language of Listening’

Car firm SEAT has teamed up with mental health charity CALM to produce a mental health campaign starring People Just Do Nothing star Hugo Chegwin. The three-part video series shows Chegwin imparting meaningful advice to two friends struggling to discuss how they feel.

Airbnb, 'Bearbnb'

Airbnb, in collaboration with Disney, is offering fans a chance to stay in a life-sized Winnie the Pooh house in Ashdown Forest – the area that inspired A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood. Curated by Winnie the Pooh illustrator Kim Raymond, the 'Bearbnb' listing will be open to rent for two days this month. Agencies working on the activation include Hope&Glory (for Airbnb) and The Academy (for Disney), while Toy & Robin worked on the build.

Dogs Trust, 'National Dog Survey'

Charity Dogs Trust has launched an integrated campaign to promote The National Dog Survey. The campaign by Good Agency spans TV, VOD, print, social media and digital display. It asks dog owners to fill in the survey, which intends to track how the pandemic has impacted the welfare of dogs. The ads were directed by Barry Kimber through Vince. The art director and copywriter at the agency were Tiziano Summo and Jason Mathias, respectively. Media was handled by the7stars and Propellernet.

Heineken, 'Worth the Wait'

Jumping on the James Bond hype, Heineken's latest ad compares the wait for the first sip of a cold Heineken beer to the long-awaited release of No Time to Die, which finally hits cinemas on 30 September –17 months later than originally planned. Set in a glitzy bar, the film, created by Publicis Italy, sees Bond star Daniel Craig pouring his beer patiently. In the background, Portishead’s 'Glory Box' plays seductively, its hypnotic violin infusing with the fizz of the cool Heineken that he pours. Staring at the glass, mesmerized, Craig takes a sip, then looks to the screen and muses: “Well worth the wait”.

AXA, 'Get back to the good stuff'

Insurance provider AXA is promoting its offerings in a digital and VOD campaign by Fallon London. The campaign will run from 13 September to 21 November across the VOD assets of ITV, Sky and Channel 4, among others, as well as digital audio, with media planning and buying handled by Starcom. It is supported by two radio spots. The tongue-in-cheek executions were written by Steph Ellis and art directed by Rory Hall at Fallon London. The three VOD films were directed by Florence Winter-Hill through Missing Link Films.

ClearScore, 'Be ClearScore sure'

Credit scoring app and marketplace ClearScore has launched a TV and digital campaign by Creature. Its new film shows a ClearScore user tackling everyday challenges with certainty, in a nod to how the brand can give consumers greater control of their finances. There are 10-, 30- and 40-second versions for TV, paid social media and digital display. The film was directed by Jake Dypka through Agile Films. The media agency was MediaLab.

Genie Drinks, 'Super natural sodas'

Ethical beverage brand Genie Drinks has embarked on its first TV campaign. The work by Bulletproof showcases the brand’s vegan kombuchas and probiotic Live Sodas. It has been made using Sky’s SME Support campaign, a £1m fund to provide TV advertising to help companies recover from the pandemic. Genie’s campaign will be delivered via Sky's AdSmart platform. The copywriter was Ed Chipperfield at Modern Copy.

EE and Coronation Street

EE’s latest store opening will be in one of the most famous fictional locations in the UK – ITV's Coronation Street. The mobile brand's product placement partnership with broadcaster ITV will also see EE employees and shopping bags integrated into episodes of the iconic British soap, set in Weatherfield. The shop will initially be hidden behind an EE-branded hoarding from 20th September, as the new shopfront is fitted out, with the EE facade unveiled later this year.

Royal Enfield, 'Be reborn'

Motorcycle brand Royal Enfield is promoting its revamped Classic 350 model with a global campaign by New Commercial Arts (NCA). Spanning TV, print and digital channels, the work includes a film that tells the story of a rider "reborn" in a post-lockdown world. It was directed by Aakash Bhatia through Loudmouth Film. At NCA, the copywriter was Loriley Sessions and the art director was Charlotte Prince.

Samsung, 'Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Challenge'

Samsung UK has teamed up with exercise tracker app Strava for a campaign to support its new Galaxy Watch4 Series. The digital out-of-home campaign by Rapp UK uses real people’s fitness accomplishments tracked through Strava to show how the watch can support their exercise efforts. The executions feature upbeat local messages such as "Power your workouts, Croydon" and "Ride on, Swindon", followed by real data uploaded to Strava by athletes in the area. The copywriter was Dave Willis and the art director was Luke Clark. Media planning and buying was by Starcom.

Morrisons, 'It's good to grow'

Morrisons has launched a new TV campaign by Publicis.Poke. The 30-second spot shows how shoppers can earn free gardening equipment for their children's schools. The copywriter was Hector Dudding and the art director was Oliver Quinn. The film was directed by Zac Ella through Agile Films. Media was handled by Wavemaker.

MPB, 'used'

MPB, ChangeMPB, the online platform for used photo and video kit, has launched its new TV advert, encouraging more photographers, videographers and content creators to choose 'used'. Airing in MPB’s core markets, UK, US and Germany, the advert is part of a new brand campaign called Change. The company said the campaign "reminds people that they can get their hands on kit in a more sustainable and more affordable way". The agency CPB led the strategic and creative development and Brassworks Productions executed the campaign.

Walkers, ‘Support Local’

A TV ad has debuted for the new Walkers ‘Support Local’ campaign. The film, by VCCP, features one of the selected restaurant owners as a key cast member: Mr Khan from The Radhuni, Edinburgh. The activity, which supports over 3,000 local restaurants, includes limited-edition, flavours and is expected to help pump over £2m back into the hospitality industry. Every packet of Walkers Local Taste Icons directs shoppers to walkers.co.uk/local where they can search for their local restaurant and claim £5 off using a QR code voucher.

Amnesty, basic freedoms

Amnesty has collaborated with 11 artists to illustrate the four basic freedoms on social media. The four, outlined in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, have been reimagined as Freedom to Explore, Be, Imagine and Rebel. Over the coming weeks, artists will be sharing their interpretations of what these freedoms mean to them on Instagram.

Headspace, 'Find Some Headspace'

Meditation app Headspace has launches its latest international campaign that documents the highs and lows of the last year whilst showcasing just how important it is to be in the right headspace. The campaign film reveals snippets of people’s personal lives over the past year with the voicing of real members who have written into Headspace to explain the joy that the app has given them in recent troubled times.

Goat Organic Apparel, 'Made In'

In a statement against the production standards 'fast-fashion' brands set in manufacturing countries such as Bangladesh, sustainable fashion brand Goat Organic Apparel has launches a t-shirt where the ‘made in’ label is on the outside. The campaign is by the agency Lemon Scented Tea.O2, ‘Road Trip'O2 has launched its latest campaign in its ‘Make Every Day Brighter’ series designed to promote the new O2 ‘Plus Plans’ package. The TV film, by VCCP, aims to capture friends' road tripping to a festival with Bubl, O2’s blue robot mascot in the back of the campervan brightening up their journey. The idea is to tap into the welcome return of music festivals across the country.

UNHCR, global podcast series

In a campaign to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), a new podcast series has launched highlighting some of its most important work and key moments in history. The seven-part series – “Forced to Flee” – will showcase stories of past and current refugees around the world, revisiting some of the major emergencies of the post-war that have forced millions of people to leave their homes in search of safety and peace. Red Havas worked on the campaign.

Zalando, 'Drama-free'

Fashion brand Zalando is promoting the one-year anniversary of its pre-owned category in a TV and social media campaign by Kolle Rebbe. Directed by Alice Moitié, the TV spot showcases the brand's simple and reliable pre-owned fashion offering. It is also being promoted by actors wearing items from Zalando's Pre-Owned range, which consumers can shop for via the brand's social media channels.

Google, 'Hands raised'

Google has launched a TV and digital campaign by Uncommon Creative Studio. Based on the concept that only by asking and developing understanding can we become closer as individuals and as a society, the 60-second spot was made through production company Somesuch. The film, voiced by and starring footballer Marcus Rashford, launched this week on TV, online and social media and is running until mid-October. The media agencies were Essence and OMD.

Abbot Ale, 'Relax with an Abbot'

Abbot Ale is promoting a new look via a campaign created by Isobel. The work positions Abbot Ale as a beer to savour and spend time enjoying, and features the line "Relax with an Abbot". Illustrated by Paul Thurlby, the ads are appearing in print and on social media and other digital channels.

Disney+, 'Y: The Experience'

Disney+ has created a post-apocalyptic world inspired by its new show Y: The Last Man, in which a disastrous event causes the death of all the world's men, bar one. The experience at The Vaults in Waterloo draws on key themes from the show represented in five main experiential rooms. In the "TV store", the audience starts the experience with a breaking news programme followed by an emergency broadcast that leads them to embark on an evacuation. 'Y: The Experience' was produced by Organic in partnership with Steven Moffett on behalf of Disney+.

Gumtree, 'Good finds'

Gumtree UK is collaborating with Twitch to host a live-streaming challenger event. The project follows the launch of Gumtree's refreshed brand platform 'Good finds' by Wieden & Kennedy, a multi-channel strategy championing the site's role as a connector. On 17 September, an online event will take place within online multiplayer 'battle royale' game Apex Legends, where squads collect scattered equipment. The digital event will see gamer SoMarcus battle it out in front of the Twitch community. SoMarcus will play a specially curated 'Good finds experience' created in tandem with Twitch's Brand Partnership Studio.

Porsche Leveling Up

Porsche has developed a new, gamified Twitch campaign, Porsche Leveling Up, which aims to drive awareness of the progress of the Porsche TAG Heuer Formula E Team and its innovation in electric vehicles (EVs). Produced at the Porsche Experience Center next to Germany’s Hockenheimring race track, the Porsche Levelling Up livestream sees popular streamer P4wnyhof complete a series of gamified challenges, with the Twitch community able to direct proceedings using Twitch’s chat functionality. The stream will be hosted by Julia Hardy and Trymacs will also be commenting on the event from his channel.

Studio.co.uk, #TeamEarly

Value retailer Studio.co.uk launched its Christmas campaign on Thursday - 100 days before the big day - which champions those who want to get their festive tasks sorted in good time. The campaign kicks off with a series of ads across TV, showcasing the brand’s Christmas range, including outdoor decorations, homewares, tableware, gifts and fashion. These ads continue up until December, with further content introduced, including a series of ITV co- branded ads showing Joe Swash, the actor and TV personality, getting ready for the festivities and being part of the #TeamEarly squad. The campaign was developed by MediaCom North Group, with campaign and partnerships developed by Creative Systems and brand ad created by creative agency Cheetham Bell.