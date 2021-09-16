Finn Partners promotes Tom Jones to lead New York health group

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has appointed Tom Jones to lead its New York health group and pharma sector teams.

Jones is charged with increasing Finn's presence in the pharma sector and strengthening client relationships in North America. He will continue to lead the firm’s Global Practice Health Academy, a professional development institute.

“Without health communications, science and health would be in a constant cycle of rediscovery,” Jones said. “Health communications are the connective tissue between patients and their care journey, whether it’s searching for answers on Google or self-assessing symptoms or finding the right care physician, at the center of it all is healthcare communications.”

Asked who is replacing Jones in his previous role, the agency said it is “broadening our New York health operations team and expanding the roles of each of our partner and VP levels to include increased responsibility."

Jones was previously a senior partner for health and wellness. He took over the new role from Kristie Kuhl, who was appointed Finn Partners’ global health practice lead in July. Jones is reporting to Kuhl.

Kuhl said the firm promoted Jones after he drove health practice growth, elevated creativity with clients and fostered community and global expertise in the practice. She said the New York health group has grown at an “impressive pace” since Jones joined the firm.

Jones moved to Finn Partners in 2019 from Ketchum, where he was MD of the agency's North America Health practice. Jones has also held leadership roles at Makovsky, Calvin Communications and pharma company Novartis.

In 2020, Finn Partners reported revenue of $108.9 million, down 9% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021. In the U.S., revenue dipped 8% to nearly $91 million last year.