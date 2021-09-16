Restaurant Brands International promotes Heather McIntyre to Zurich-based role

ZURICH: Restaurant Brands International has appointed Heather McIntyre as head of brand communications for international markets.

She is overseeing external, internal and stakeholder communications for RBI’s Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton’s brands in Asia-Pacific; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. She has relocated from Miami to RBI’s EMEA headquarters in Zurich with her husband and two children.

The role is new, McIntyre said, and the company has not replaced her as head of brand communications for Burger King and Popeyes. Aisha Fletcher oversees communications for Burger King North America, and the company is hiring for a new head of comms for Popeyes North America, McIntyre added.

McIntyre is continuing to report to Duncan Fulton, chief corporate officer of RBI.

McIntyre joined RBI in January 2020 after six years at Dunkin Brands Group, which runs the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins chains. Her last role at the company was PR and external communications lead for Baskin-Robbins. McIntyre has also worked at MSL.

In April, Fernando Machado stepped down as CMO of Restaurant Brands International, less than a month after Burger King's widely derided "women belong in the kitchen" campaign on International Women's Day. He joined video game company Activision Blizzard as CMO.

Popeyes global CMO Paloma Azulay became RBI's global chief brand officer.

RBI reported fiscal Q2 net income of $391 million, up from $164 million a year earlier. Net sales rose 37% to $1.4 billion. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications works with RBI's brands.