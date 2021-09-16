Audio

The PR Week: 9.17.2021: Mike Valdes-Fauli, Pinta

Valdes-Fauli talks about the intricacies of targeting the very diverse Hispanic-American market, running a full-service speciality agency and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 2 hours ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Mike Valdes-Fauli, CEO of Pinta.  

Podcast topics:

2:57 - Valdes-Fauli talks about his Hispanic-American-focused agency, Pinta, the intricacies of targeting the very diverse Hispanic-American market, the pros and cons of remaining an independent agency versus joining a holding company and more.   

16:13 - Running down the insights and findings of the fourth-annual PRWeek/Boston University Communications Bellwether Survey after the unprecedented industry disruptions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

22:57 - Recognizing the six latest inductees into the PRWeek Hall of Fame: Jano Cabrera from General Mills, Golin’s Fred Cook, Joe Evangelisti from JPMorgan Chase, Flowers Communications’ Michelle Flowers Welch, Karen Kahn from HP and Zeno’s Barby Siegel.

26:15 - Hispanic Heritage Month is observed every year from September 15 to October 15. How are agencies and brands responding — and are they hitting the mark

30:58 - Recapping the in-depth interviews with GM comms head Craig Buchholz and Subway CMO Carrie Walsh

36:22 - McDonald's social listening tools struggled to keep up with a wildly popular activation with K-pop super group BTS.

