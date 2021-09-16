Blog

How should the White House respond to Nicki Minaj?

The two are beefing over whether a meeting was supposed to be in-person or a phone call.

Added 1 hour ago

Nicki Minaj (Photo credit: Getty)
The White House was just trying to get Nicki Minaj over her COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. But should they just quit while they’re ahead?

On Wednesday, Minaj tweeted that the White House had invited her for an in-person visit. But later in the day, the Biden administration put out a statement clarifying it had actually only offered her a phone call to address her questions about the vaccines.

Then, on Wednesday night, the rapper posted a 14-minute video on Instagram to set the record straight. In the video, Minaj explained that her manager and publicist were on a call with the White House during which administration officials said, "We’d like to offer Nicki an invitation to come to the White House to speak with" Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

What should the White House’s response be?

