Netherlands-based Candid acquires agency Coopr

Dutch integrated communication platform Candid has brought communication agency Coopr under its umbrella.

Coopr, which specializes in brand PR, corporate communications and content marketing, will be fully integrated into Candid while continuing to operate as an autonomous agency.

Coopr founders Jody Koehler and Jos Govaar will join as partners of Candid and maintain their roles managing Coopr. The agency serves a range of clients in Europe, including Adidas, Coca-Cola, LinkedIn and TikTok.

By joining the Candid platform, Coopr will be able to broaden its offerings and hopes to further expand into the European market. The deal also supports Candid’s aim to create a single, integrated platform that covers the full gamut of services across marketing and communications.

“We wanted to take our agency to a next level. Our ambition at this stage is an international and more integrated one. We felt that we needed a partner with the same entrepreneurial spirit to really realise these goals,” said Coopr founder Jos Govaart. “And in this platform construction, Coopr still remains Coopr but has more power to fulfill its dreams and potential.”

Candid prioritizes bringing together distinct, specialized agencies to increase cooperation without sacrificing the agencies’ independence. This allows the agencies to maintain autonomy while providing a wider range of services to their clients. Candid’s platform includes media agencies, digital agencies, a social media company, an advertising agency, a global brand design specialist and a marketing innovation agency.

“Our world is changing fast and consumers have increasingly high expectations of brands. The role of PR and corporate communications will therefore continue to grow within an advertiser’s overall marketing strategy,” said Ruud Wanck, CEO of Candid. “This makes Coopr a fantastic addition to the Candid platform and enables us to deliver marketing services on a broader scope to drive growth for our clients.”

Candid is the largest independent marketing and advertising platform in the Netherlands and plans to acquire additional agencies in-country and abroad.