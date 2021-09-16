Tesco Bank hires new PR agency as it switches to consumer focus

Teamspirit has been given a three-year remit and said it will be responsible for raising awareness of the role Tesco Bank can play helping customers with banking, insurance, and other money services.

Previously, Charlotte Street Partners oversaw both corporate communications and public affairs but the bank decided a more consumer focus was required. Charlotte Street Partners continues to provide comms and public affairs support to Tesco plc in Scotland.

Barry Cameron, head of media relations and public affairs at Tesco Bank, said: “During our search for a consumer PR agency, Teamspirit consistently demonstrated their creativity, insight and understanding of the Tesco brand. We now look forward to working with the team to help us amplify all the ways we are helping Tesco shoppers manage their money a little better every day.”

Emma Evans, director at Teamspirit, said: “We are hugely excited to be working with the team at Tesco Bank to help drive their consumer PR activity. Serving over five million people, Tesco Bank has a unique understanding of its customers and this makes it the ideal partner for many families across the UK. We believe there is a real opportunity to show just how Tesco Bank puts its customers first and we are looking forward to building some compelling campaigns that will bring this to life.”

David Gaffney, partner at Charlotte Street Partners, said: “Tesco Bank was a valued Charlotte Street Partners client for a number of years and we wish them well with their new agency. We look forward to continuing to work with the wider Tesco Group.”

Tesco Bank was recently in the news for its move to close all of its 213,000 current accounts from 30 November 2021. The decision came after the bank announced an operating loss of £175m in 2020/2021, compared to a £193m profit in the previous 12 months.

Teamspirit, which is part of VCCP and focused on financial and professional services clients, is ranked 42nd in the 2021 PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table, with revenue of £7.7m in 2020 and 71 employees at the year end.