Ogilvy PR hires senior creative duo from The Romans and Elle

Lucy Baker joins Ogilvy PR UK from The Romans, where she held the same senior creative title. Her work there included Badoo’s ‘Flick for Victory’ and the PRWeek UK Award-winning ‘Drag Cleans’ for Method.

Baker previously worked at M&C Saatchi PR and is the author of 'Swipe Left’, a book about app dating.

Sara McAlpine, the former fashion features editor at Elle magazine, also joins as senior creative. She has worked at The Guardian, The Telegraph and System Magazine, and will continue in her role as Cloakroom Magazine’s senior editor.

Ogilvy PR said: "In recent years, McAlpine has worked with global brands such as Calvin Klein, Paco Rabanne and Louis Vuitton to create innovative and impactful work at the heart of culture."

Baker and McAlpine will report to creative director Andrew Soar and work across consumer, corporate and influence clients such as Google, Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Ford, TK Maxx and Johnson & Johnson.

The appointments follow the recent arrival of creative strategy officer Charlie Coney from Golin, and the promotion of Nicola Dodd to UK managing director.

Dodd said: "I am delighted that we have been able to bring in such great creative talent to Ogilvy. Lucy and Sara are brilliant examples of modern creatives. Although they come from different worlds, they both bring incredible expertise, energy and superb creative thinking. They are a dynamic double act.”

Soar said: “I am proud that we have been able to hire two supremely talented female creatives to join us; the industry needs far more diversity in creative roles. Lucy and Sara are multi-skilled creatives with limitless potential but, more importantly, they are great characters. They will bring so much to our people and our clients.”

McAlpine said: “This is an incredible opportunity to build on the brilliant work of Ogilvy to date, with the support and freedom to create original and impactful work with reach. I'm really excited to join this award-winning team, working closely with Lucy, Charlie and Andrew, to bring new ideas to life, and make work that speaks to how we communicate now."

Baker said: “Buzzing to be on board. Sara is the ultimate creative partner in crime. What better way to stress-test ideas than to talk to a journo herself? I can’t wait to pick her editorial brain. We both come in under 5ft 2in, but what we lack in stature, we make up for with our respective skills.”

