Real Chemistry first-half revenue hits $200 million

by MM+M Staff / Added 2 hours ago

Real Chemistry recorded first-half revenue of more than $200 million and said it is on track to achieve 35% organic year-on-year growth. 

In a Tuesday update of the agency’s business performance for the first six months, Real Chemistry also said it hired more than 600 people.

The firm reported full-year 2020 revenue and head count of $334 million and 1,519, respectively, according to MM+M’s 2021 Agency 100 Issue

New hires have included CFO Craig Abolt, from advertising and tech firm Intersection, and market access expert Amy Grogg, a veteran of AmerisourceBergen.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 

