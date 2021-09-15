Real Chemistry first-half revenue hits $200 million

Real Chemistry recorded first-half revenue of more than $200 million and said it is on track to achieve 35% organic year-on-year growth.

In a Tuesday update of the agency’s business performance for the first six months, Real Chemistry also said it hired more than 600 people.

The firm reported full-year 2020 revenue and head count of $334 million and 1,519, respectively, according to MM+M’s 2021 Agency 100 Issue.

New hires have included CFO Craig Abolt, from advertising and tech firm Intersection, and market access expert Amy Grogg, a veteran of AmerisourceBergen.

