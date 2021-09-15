Comms and marketing head Christina Smedley exits Robinhood

MENLO PARK, CA: Robinhood chief marketing and communications officer Christina Smedley is exiting the company.

Smedley said in a LinkedIn post that she is departing the financial services company, but did not reveal her next destination.

“It's been great to build from small, nascent foundations to establishing today’s team of amazing marketing, content and communications rock stars,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “Together we’ve redefined the brand, created awesome campaigns, forged new ground for the company, handled some challenging (one might say unprecedented) issues, established new communities as well as taken the business through the IPO.”

Smedley declined further comment.

A Robinhood spokesperson confirmed Smedley’s departure via email but declined additional comment about her replacement.

“We’re thankful for her contributions, including building outstanding brand, marketing and communications organizations,” a Robinhood spokesperson said. “[Smedley] will transition over the coming weeks."

In January, Robinhood hired Josh Drobnyk as VP of corporate relations and communications. He joined from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the industry-funding brokerage watchdog, where he was SVP and head of corporate communications.

Smedley had worked at Robinhood since September 2020 after spending nearly five years at Facebook in various roles. Most recently, she was VP of brand and marketing for Novi, the social network’s digital wallet. Smedley has also worked at Paypal, Edelman and Amazon.

This week, Robinhood kicked off a college tour to recruit customers. The company went public in late July, seven months after it was at the center of the “Wall Street vs. Reddit” controversy, in which retail investors used Reddit and social media to build interest in GameStop and other legacy brands, drawing the ire of financial professionals. The volume prompted Robinhood to restrict trading of GameStop, drawing criticism from business leaders, celebrities and both sides of the political spectrum.