Bria Rooney moves from GCI Health to Imre

NEW YORK: Imre has hired Bria Rooney as VP of public relations.

She joined the healthcare specialist agency from GCI Health, where she was a VP, specializing on campaigns for brands including Excedrin, Eucrisa and Nature Made, on August 31.

Based in New York, Rooney reports to SVP, Stephanie Friess. Rooney’s newly created position reflects demand and growth in the practice, according to an Imre spokesperson.

Alongside a group of earned media specialists, she will be responsible for leading campaign strategies, team development and business growth. Rooney will also work on consumer experience, strategy and insights and creative, social, digital and media projects, as well as leveraging research and analytics.

Before joining GCI Health, she worked at Marina Maher Communications and Weber Shandwick.

Imre’s global revenue increased 10% in 2020 to $36.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.