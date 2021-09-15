News

Bria Rooney moves from GCI Health to Imre

She’s also a veteran of Marina Maher Communications and Weber Shandwick.

by Betsy Kim / Added 54 minutes ago

Bria Rooney moves from GCI Health to Imre

NEW YORK: Imre has hired Bria Rooney as VP of public relations. 

She joined the healthcare specialist agency from GCI Health, where she was a VP, specializing on campaigns for brands including Excedrin, Eucrisa and Nature Made, on August 31. 

Based in New York, Rooney reports to SVP, Stephanie Friess. Rooney’s newly created position reflects demand and growth in the practice, according to an Imre spokesperson.

Alongside a group of earned media specialists, she will be responsible for leading campaign strategies, team development and business growth. Rooney will also work on consumer experience, strategy and insights and creative, social, digital and media projects, as well as leveraging research and analytics.

Before joining GCI Health, she worked at Marina Maher Communications and Weber Shandwick.

Imre’s global revenue increased 10% in 2020 to $36.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Bria Rooney moves from GCI Health to Imre

Bria Rooney moves from GCI Health to Imre

Why I’m requiring my PR team to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Why I’m requiring my PR team to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek US unveils Hall of Fame class of 2021

PRWeek US unveils Hall of Fame class of 2021

Glassdoor acquires professional social networking app Fishbowl

Glassdoor acquires professional social networking app Fishbowl

Lansons Intermarket cofounder Matt Zachowski dies at 68

Lansons Intermarket cofounder Matt Zachowski dies at 68

Intrado, GlobeNewswire investigate fake press release on Walmart crypto partnership

Intrado, GlobeNewswire investigate fake press release on Walmart crypto partnership

APCO has appointed Pamela Passman as chair of corporate and MD of its New York office.

APCO names Pamela Passman chair of corporate and NY MD

Integral Ad Science: Contextual ads are effective in driving brand recall

Integral Ad Science: Contextual ads are effective in driving brand recall

Driving COPD Awareness

Driving COPD Awareness