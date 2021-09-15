Movers & Shakers: Hume Brophy, Think HQ, and more

Hume Brophy has appointed Malminderjit Singh (pictured above) as regional content lead and senior account director for its Southeast Asia operations. Singh will support the firm's Asian offices and global leadership by spearheading new content strategies and products for Hume Brophy's clients and its internal branding. In his last role, he was digital news editor at CNA (Channel News Asia), where he was an editor of the Commentaries section.

In an extension of its eight-year partnership with Hashtag Interactive, Danone Specialised

Nutrition Singapore has appointed the agency to take on its digital and social media planning as well as media buying responsibilities across its full specialised nutrition portfolio, which includes brands such as Dumex Mamil Gold, Dumex Dugro, Aptamil and Nutricia Souvenaid and Fortisip.

Think HQ appointed Matt Thomas as group head of integrated communications and Lani Cush as head of research and strategy. Cush was previously head of strategy at Hardhat and has 16 years of experience in creative, media and digital agencies, including Carat and Publicis, as well as client-side experience as head of marketing at a global business school.Thomas will lead the integrated communications group, and CultureVerse, the agency's CALD engagement and localisation specialists. He joins from Icon Agency, where he was most recently director of PR and content.

Australian independent communications agency Bastion has appointed Jacqueline Archer as CEO of its film and video production arm, Bastion Films. Archer brings wide production experience gained over more than 25 years in roles across agencies, network television, production management, product design, post production, branding, VFX and animation. She joins Bastion from Wunderman Thompson Australia where she spent three years as national head of broadcast and content. She has also worked as an EP at the Nine Network, Mighty Nice and M&C Saatchi's former specialist retail arm 1440, and as creative services supervisor at SBS Australia.

Evolve Digitas has won the social media and PR mandate for Grand Slam Fitness, a fitness equipment company in India. The account will be managed by agency's NCR Office and the mandate includes overall planning, social media, brand building, awareness campaign, PR activities, product launches, events and other outreach activities.

Malaysian chilled dairy brand Lactel has awarded social duties to social and content marketing agency Kingdom Digital. This marks Lactel's first social media agency appointment following a pitch concluded in June that three agencies vied for. Beginning September, Kingdom Digital has officially commenced work for the brand for the duration of one year. Lactel previously acquired Nestle Malaysia's chilled dairy business and has since rebranded the chilled dairy products to the same brand name.