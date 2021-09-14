News

Lansons Intermarket cofounder Matt Zachowski dies at 68

“He was an irreplaceable friend, confidant and colleague for nearly 40 years,” said longtime colleague and business partner Martin Mosbacher.

by Betsy Kim / Added 32 minutes ago

LEBANON, NH: Matt Zachowski, cofounder and senior consultant at Lansons Intermarket, died on Sunday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, following a long-term illness. He was 68.

A resident of Darien and New Canaan, Connecticut, for many years, Zachowski moved to his country home in Rockingham, Vermont, this year.

Zachowski started the PR agency Intermarket 35 years ago with Martin Mosbacher, who said on LinkedIn that Zachowski “was an irreplaceable friend, confidant and colleague for nearly 40 years.”

In February 2019, London based PR consultancy Lansons acquired Intermarket, which Zachowski and Mosbacher founded in 1986. At the time, the two firms had a combined annual fee income of $17 million. In April, the firm named former Prosek Partners MD Josh Passman as CEO. 

“I learned a lot from [Zachowski]. Don’t answer questions you aren’t asked. Don’t give answers you aren’t sure of. I’ve tried to live by those lessons and emulate some of his more admirable traits,” Mosbacher wrote. “But one attribute I have never been able to copy was his fearless and highly competitive approach to conflict. Matt never backed down. Not even at the end.”

Zachowski’s experience also included working as VP of marketing for COMEX, which is now part of CME Group, and as a precious metals analyst for E.F. Hutton & Co., which became part of Morgan Stanley. He began his career as a journalist at Chief Executive magazine. 

Zachowski is survived by his wife, Lucia; daughter, Alexandra; son Jeffrey; and two grandchildren.

Resources

