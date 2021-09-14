Pitch Update: Tesco Bank, Marshmallow, Trentino Marketing, Sitel Group, Miniclip and more

Tesco Bank has appointed Teamspirit as its consumer PR agency following a competitive pitch.

Fast-growing insurance tech firm Marshmallow has hired Engine MHP + Mischief to handle all aspects of its comms. The agency was appointed after a competitive pitch.

Travel PR specialist Lotus has been appointed by Trentino Marketing as the retained UK PR agency to promote the Italian region as a year-round visitor destination. Lotus said the partnership will focus on nature, food & drink, culture, wildlife, sustainability, wellbeing, ski and adventure.

'Casual' gaming firm Miniclip has hired Alfred as its global comms agency. Alfred said it will handle comms, delivering strategic consultancy through to media engagement. Miniclip's games include the franchises 8 Ball Pool, Golf Battle, Football Strike, and Agar.io.

The PR Office has been appointed to advise on global communications for Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience products and business process outsourcing. The agency's support will include media relations, thought leadership, M&A, industry awards and events.

Pasta chain Miscusi has hired Kindred to launch its first restaurant outside Italy, in London, ahead of a wider rollout of the brand.

Grifco PR has been appointed to handle UK PR for Coppa Club, the café, bar, restaurant and lounge brand with eight locations in southern England. The appointment comes with imminent new openings planned for November and early 2022.

Soneva, the 'barefoot luxury' resort in the Maldives, has hired Bird for its UK PR representation. The resort has been marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Oxford-based Fortitude Communications has been appointed a 'delivery partner' on a new apprenticeship scheme to help the sports industry generate content. It has partnered with Ignite Sport UK, based at National League South club Oxford City FC, to help deliver the 12-month junior content producer apprenticeship scheme.

Findmypast, the online genealogy service, has hired Hope&Glory to help promote the launch of the 1921 Census of England & Wales online.

Intimate Apparel Samples has appointed CiCi PR & Events to manage PR across b2b and b2c. The client offers a design and development service for small to medium 'intimate apparel' and swimwear businesses, including start-ups.

Boutique has been hired by meal replacement brand Abnormal to raise awareness of both the brand and the product via traditional and digital PR.