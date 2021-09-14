Movers & Shakers: Finsbury Glover Hering, Ogilvy, GCS, Cicero/AMO, Hope&Glory, Snap, PRCA and more

Simon Baugh, the director of communications for the Home Office, has been named the chief executive of the Government Communications Service.

Sir David Lidington, the former MP for Aylesbury who was Minister for the Cabinet Office during Theresa May's tenure as Prime Minister, has joined Cicero/AMO as strategic counsel in its public affairs team.

Laura Clare is joining Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat and Spectacles, to lead communications for EMEA, effective on 27 September.

Former Golin London managing director Bibi Hilton has joined Creative Access, the social enterprise aimed at improving diversity in the creative industries, in the new role of director of comms.

Adam Mack – former W Communications chief executive, Freuds’ strategy chief and Weber Shandwick EMEA strategy lead – has joined Hope&Glory PR in the new position of strategy and insight director.

Finsbury Glover Hering has hired Irina von Wiese, former Liberal Democrat Member of the European Parliament for London between July 2019 and January 2020, as a senior advisor. The agency said she will contribute her expertise in competition law, particularly around merger control and foreign direct investment screening, and advise clients on navigating the European political context in relation to ESG and other issues.

Ogilvy PR UK has hired two senior creatives, formerly of The Romans and Elle magazine.

Start-up 'accelerator' firm Techstars has appointed Matthew Grossman, industry veteran and most recently a senior comms figure at The Walt Disney Company, to the new role of chief brand and communications officer.

Vicky O’Connor has been appointed to the new position of senior director of PR at M&F Health.

Pharma multinational AstraZeneca has hired Chris Calland as global director of media relations for its oncology portfolio, PRWeek has learned.

The PRCA has announced 16 new 'fellows', who are "invited to help shape thinking on the future of the industry". They are: John Brown, James Crawford, Richard Fogg, Jane Fordham, Nicky Garsten, Anna Geffert, Kate Hartley, Liam Herbert, Marcia La-Rose, Maja Pawinska Sims, Kelly Pepworth, Barbara Phillips, Rachel Royall, Ishtar Schneider, Sudha Singh, and Darryl Sparey.

The PR Office has hired Philip Rosenberg, director of public affairs at the Board of Deputies of British Jews and a former local councillor in Camden, as an associate director. He joins in January.

The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG) has expanded Richard Burton’s role to head of strategy, alongside his current position as global managing partner of the employee engagement division Forty1.

Don’t Cry Wolf has hired Matt Hocking, founder of Leap, the B Corp design agency, as non-executive director - sustainable delivery. The brand activism agency said Hocking will focus on working with Don’t Cry Wolf to improve its B Corp certification score, hitting its science-based emissions reduction targets, and developing initiatives to help reduce the environmental footprint of the agency’s campaigns and comms programmes.

Public affairs veteran Chris Whitehouse, the founder of Whitehouse Communications, has been elected to serve as a trustee of the Institute of Medical Ethics. The Institute promotes and supports the study and understanding of medical ethics and its integration into clinical practice through education, research, and publication.