PR and marketing agencies launch pan-European tourism insights venture

The International Tourism Group (ITG) said it will produce reports and white papers, which will be released for industry-wide use. The data will also be used to inform client strategies and produce campaigns to help lift tourism.

In addition, the company said it provides "full PR, advertising and representation services".

It is a standalone entity, registered in France and owned by the agencies Interface Tourism (France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands), Global Communications Experts (Germany) and Black Diamond (UK).

ITG said: "Until now, it has been impossible for travel and tourism marketers to approach Europe as a single market because each country has different attitudes to travel, different legislation, currency, intermediation, distribution channels, languages, seasonality, media consumption, air routes etc. By pooling the resources, experience and propriety tools of the founding agencies, ITG gives global destinations and brands a powerful marketing partner in Europe, with the human and financial resources to cost-effectively influence 50 per cent of the world's travellers."

ITG director Chris Pomeroy said: "The enormous challenges facing the industry require a new approach and a concerted effort to lead change through innovation. An association, network or consortium could never invest enough to anticipate the future needs of travellers and travel brands and deliver services and innovative solutions on a European level, so ITG needed to be an entity in its own right, albeit jointly owned by the leading agencies in Europe."