APCO names Pamela Passman chair of corporate and NY MD

NEW YORK: APCO Worldwide has appointed Pamela Passman as chair of corporate and MD of its New York office, effective September 1.

Based in New York, Passman reports to Kelly Williamson, APCO’s president of North America. She is APCO’s first chair of corporate. The agency’s last New York office MD was Marc Johnson, who departed in September 2020 to join Facebook as VP of corporate communications.

In her new role, Passman will oversee corporate matters arising from client work across practices and offices and will develop APCO’s New York office as the hub of corporate activity. This includes assisting clients with defining and fulfilling purpose and impact, managing risk and bringing together technology and policy, according to an APCO statement.

Passman’s immediate priorities also include cultivating client relationships, expanding advisory services and recruiting for talent in public affairs, communications, media, digital, creative and brand campaigns.

Passman originally came to APCO in May 2020 as a member of the international advisory council. In February 2021, she also served as senior adviser, office of the executive chairman. She also helped launch APCO Impact, a business, government and philanthropy advisory group, which works with clients on corporate purpose, climate and sustainability, DE&I and social justice.

Previously, for 15 years, she worked at Microsoft where she rose to become a corporate VP and the deputy general counsel. Passman also practiced law at Covington & Burling in Washington, DC, and Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu in Tokyo.

In the PRWeek 2021 Agency Business Report, APCO ranked No. 21, with global revenue of $142 million in both 2020 and 2019.