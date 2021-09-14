Theresa May's former deputy, Sir David Lidington, joins Cicero/AMO

Sir David Lidington (pictured), who stood down from the Government in July 2019 and did not stand again as an MP at the 2019 General Election, will work as a client counsel and not be involved in any lobbying capacity, Cicero/AMO said. According to the public body the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, former ministers are prohibited from lobbying the Government for two years after leaving office.

Lidington served on the Conservative Party front bench for more than 20 years, including as Minister for European Affairs, Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office, where he acted as deputy to the Prime Minister.

In September 2019, Lidington was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath for political and public service.

Lidington said: “Over the past few years, politics across the globe has been hit by a tidal wave that shows no sign of calming, with the ripples having huge implications for domestic and international businesses large and small.

“I am thrilled to be bringing my experiences from the very front row of the political scene to Cicero/AMO and look forward to helping our market-leading group of clients weather the storm.”

Iain Anderson, executive chairman of Cicero/AMO, said: “Following our acquisition by Havas in 2020 we have been inundated with client campaigns seeking international support working with agencies across the Havas network.

“David brings unparalleled global geopolitical analysis and policymaker insight and his skillset is perfectly suited to the needs of our clients.”

Pro-Europe Lidington has been chair of the Conservative European Forum organisation since July, although in an interview in The New Statesman in the summer, he urged those opposed to the UK's departure from the EU to "move on from grieving about Brexit”.

Last week, Anderson was appointed as the Government’s new LGBT Business Champion by Liz Truss, the Minister for Women and Equalities.