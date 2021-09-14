Revealed: Government announces dozen agencies on £500m campaigns roster

The listed agencies, revealed by the Crown Commercial Service, will provide end-to-end campaign solutions, such as PR and marketing.

This is part of the new £490m Campaign Solutions 2 framework which started this month and replaces the £350m Campaign Solutions framework that was launched at the end of 2016.



The new framework is the recommended route for the public sector to procure end-to-end campaign solutions; media strategy and planning; “fulfillment services” such as translation; stock imagery, footage and sound; and “major or strategically important events.”



The public sector instituions that use the new framework will have to pay a “Government Communication Service (GCS) management charge” which amounts to one per cent of the total net value of the contract.



The 12 agencies, with the exception of Karmarama and Unlimited Group, were also on the previous campaigns' framework.



The full list is as follows:

23red

A creative agency specialising in social purpose campaigns. Last year, its chief executive Jane Asscher was seconded to the Cabinet Office’s Covid-19 Resilience Hub as a key strategic adviser.

Adam & Eve/DBB

A creative agency with public sector clients such as HMRC and Highways England.

Engine Partners

Has worked for a number of Whitehall departments, as well as NHS Blood and Transplant and Transport for London.

FCB Inferno

The creative agency behind the ‘This Girl Can’ campaign for Sport England, and the lead agency’s for the Home Office’s #knifefree campaign.

Four Communications Group

The top agency in PRWeek’s Top 150 UK PR Consultancies 2021: Public Sector Rankings. It is also a supplier in the media strategy and planning part of the new framework.

Freuds

Ranked 6th in the PRWeek Top 150 UK PR Consultancies Rankings 2021. It has worked with Public Health England for more than a decade.

Havas UK

The marketing and comms group’s PR arm is ranked 8th in the PRWeek Top 150 UK PR Consultancies Rankings 2021. It is also a supplier in the media strategy and planning part of the new framework.

Karmarama

A creative agency that has been working on recruitment campaigns for the British Army. Its ‘army confidence lasts a lifetime’ campaign was shortlisted in the best public sector campaign category at last year’s PRWeek UK Awards.

M&C Saatchi (UK)

This marcoms group employs more than 700 people and its 14 subsidiaries include PR firm M&C Saatchi Talk.

Mullenlowe London

A creative agency with clients such as the NHS and Crown Commercial Service. Last month it announced it had been reappointed to the creative account for the UK Government’s Covid-19 public information campaigns.

Unlimited Group

A marcomms company that owns Nelson Bostock, Fever and Health Unlimited.

VMLY&R

A brand and customer experience agency that has done road safety work for the Department of Transport.