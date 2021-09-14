Italian restaurant chain Miscusi hires agency for UK debut and international rollout

Miscusi was launched in Milan in 2017 by founder and chief executive Alberto Cartasegna, a ‘Forbes Under 30’ entrepreneur, and currently has 12 restaurants in Italy. It is set to launch at The Yards in Covent Garden in November, in the first phase of its international development across Europe following a €20m investment.

Kindred was appointed following a competitive pitch. Its remit spans media relations, press office, social media strategy, community management, influencer marketing and advocacy.

Miscusi is billed as Italy’s first restaurant brand entirely dedicated to pasta and a Mediterranean lifestyle. The chain, which is working towards being zero waste and plastic-free, is billed as only the second B Corp restaurant to launch in the UK. It runs a regenerative agriculture project near Milan to help understand and reverse the effects of climate change through biodiversity.

At the beginning of 2021 Miscusi secured a €20m investment from venture capital fund MIP and Kitchen Fund, which has invested in food businesses including SweetGreen.

Miscusi's chief marketing officer, Alessandra Sabbione, said: “Kindred’s thorough response to our brief and their energy really struck a chord – demonstrating a true understanding of what drives us as a brand, and how best to communicate our social and environmental goals. As an agency, they truly ‘got us’. We are really excited to be working with the team.”

Sharon Bange, joint managing director of Kindred, said: “This is an incredible win for Kindred. We’re thrilled to be supporting Miscusi with the opening of its first international restaurant, not least because as a brand it is aligned with our agency purpose of delivering positive change. We’ll be using our team’s breadth of experience to help cement Miscusi’s profile here in the UK, and encourage people to experience what the hype is all about.”