Joanne Thornton replaces Brandon Edwards as ReviveHealth CEO

NASHVILLE, TN: ReviveHealth has promoted Joanne Thornton to CEO, replacing Brandon Edwards.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, she is reporting to Susan Howe, president of Weber Shandwick, who was herself promoted to that role this summer.

Thornton is replacing fellow cofounder Edwards, who will transition to executive chairman. He will focus on new business, strategic planning, client relationships and mentoring internal teams.

Thornton cofounded the agency in September 2009 and helped it achieve nearly 25% annual revenue growth, it said in a statement. It now has 140 employees and offices in Boston, Minneapolis, and Santa Barbara, California, in addition to its Nashville headquarters.

Thornton has 24 years of experience, including leading marketing campaigns and crisis and corporate communications. In 1997, Thornton began her career at healthcare services company Tenet Healthcare, where for more than seven years she was manager of corporate communications. She then had a four-year stint as healthcare practice leader at Davies Public Affairs, before launching ReviveHealth.

Interpublic Group’s Weber Shandwick acquired ReviveHealth in 2016, running the healthcare specialist firm as a subsidiary with its original branding, and promoted Thornton to president that same year. ReviveHealth operates as part of IPG’s Dxtra unit, which also contains parent agency Weber and PR firms Golin, DeVries Global and Current Global. ReviveHealth has consistently received plaudits from Dxtra CEO Andy Polansky for its performance.

ReviveHealth has also promoted Chris Bevolo to chief brand officer; Shontell James to CFO, and Danielle Tyburski to SVP of growth, managing business development.