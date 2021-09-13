Ex-W Comms CEO Adam Mack joins Hope&Glory in new role

Adam Mack joins the Hope&Glory board and, as strategy and insight director, will lead on client creative insight and strategic consultancy briefs, the agency said. He will also support its social and digital capability with a 'data-led' approach to channel planning, influencer campaigns, measurement and evaluation, and lead on corporate brand and ESG briefs.

Hope&Glory said Mack will lead creative strategy across the business on accounts including Facebook’s pan-regional campaigns, Guinness campaign work, Tourism Australia, Airbnb, and Samsung Domestic Appliances across EMEA.

Jo Carr, co-founder and chief client officer at Hope&Glory, cited an increase in the agency's pan-European work as one reason for creating the new role.

She told PRWeek: "[That insight piece is] important if it's just a UK brief, but if you start to look at global markets and different cultures… you almost have to go deeper on both creative ideas and strategy at the same time, so that you can start to find insights to feed into the process."

Mack pointed to the increased speed required for campaigns, where typically "the strategy and creative process kicks off around the same time".

Carr added: "It's certainly not linear like it used to be. It used to be you'd take the brief, go away as a planner and come back with a strategy, and the creative team [would] have a creative brief and respond to that; but [now] the two are happening, definitely, in parallel."

Mack left W Communications in summer 2019 after 18 months; since then he has been working as an independent consultant, including at Hope&Glory,

He has worked in the agency sector for about 25 years, with stints at consultancies including Porter Novelli before moving on to senior leadership roles at Freuds and Weber Shandwick, where he built strategic insight and analytics capabilities and helped lead clients as diverse as Unilever, Eurostar, Mars, Sony and (RED), the fundraising brand project co-founded by Bono.

Mack said: “As a reluctant veteran, I’ve come to realise that work’s all about making great campaigns with great people and Hope&Glory nails that intersection. It's been a leading light in creative communications over the past 10 years. What has always marked it out is that there is strategic purpose at the heart of the work it does for clients – and that it treats insight as a vital part of the journey to great campaigns. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

James Gordon-MacIntosh, co-founder and chief creative officer, said: “We’re already delivering award-winning work in the digital space with the likes of Sony, Facebook and CALM, among many others. But the opportunity for our work to be even more data-driven – and for Adam to lead that – was too good to pass up. He’ll add a huge amount of the insight that leads to effective creative campaigns.”

Trading

Carr agreed that recent trading at Hope&Glory, which employs 90 people and generated revenue of £8m in 2020, has been "buoyant".

"I think we've all navigated our way around the pandemic and I'm not saying we're quite out the other side but, numbers-wise, I think the business is certainly back there. Our current clients are spending, and I think there are a lot of new briefs out there – maybe clients who are looking to move or change agency."

Mack noted an uptick in briefs that are "consumer-directed but corporate in terms of the issues they deal with", focused on areas such as sustainability and supply chains.

Recent wins at Hope&Glory have included gym chain Gymbox and online genealogy service Findmypast.