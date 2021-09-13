FleishmanHillard names Ephraim Cohen global MD of media and platforms

ST. LOUIS: FleishmanHillard has appointed Ephraim Cohen as global MD of media and platforms.

Cohen was a founding member of the global media and platforms practice two years ago, and is charged with expanding the agency's data transformation strategy in partnership with the True Global Intelligence practice, according to a statement from FleishmanHillard.

He takes on the role after leading FleishmanHillard’s New York office since 2015, successfully establishing the office as a global client leadership hub across technology, healthcare, consumer and financial and professional services.

Cohen joined FleishmanHillard in 2014 to lead social and digital for the firm’s Eastern region.

Rachel Catanach will be replacing Cohen as GM of Fleishman's New York operations.

In her new role, Catanach will oversee operations, strategy and growth of the agency's New York office. She also serves on Fleishman's global leadership Cabinet.

Catanach moves into the role from Hong Kong, where she was Fleishman's president of Greater China for the past five years and MD of the Hong Kong office for nine years.

"Our operations are thriving thanks to our relentless focus on creating the best experience for clients and our employees," JJ Carter, FleishmanHillard global COO and Americas president, said in a statement. "New York is an established hub for global clients, and [Catanach’s] cross-market experience will bring additional expertise to the leading brands we represent."

Before joining FleishmanHillard, Catanach was GM of Hong Kong for WE Communications, and she spent 15 years as a group account director at Sweeney Vesty Limited.

Earlier this summer, FleishmanHillard named Lauren Winter as its first global manager of consumer culture.

Check out FleishmanHillard’s agency profile in PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report.