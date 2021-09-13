News

VidMob names Antonio Lucio to board of directors

It also brought on executives from Graham Holdings and Wanda Young to the board.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

VidMob names Antonio Lucio to board of directors

Creative analytics platform VidMob has named three industry veterans to its board of directors.

The board now includes Antonio Lucio, former CMO of Facebook, HP and Visa. He also previously served as chief innovation and portfolio transformation officer for PepsiCo; he is currently an executive fellow at the Yale School of Management.

VidMob has also named Pinkie Mayfield to its board. Mayfield is the chief communications officer and VP of corporate affairs at Graham Holdings Company, formerly known as The Washington Post Company. Mayfield oversees corporate affairs, PR, comms and strategic initiatives. She has also served as VP of corporate solutions at the company.

The third new board member is Wanda Young, a digital transformation expert and brand marketer. Young is global CMO of Ford Pro; she previously served as CMO of Samsung Electronics Americas. Young also held leadership marketing and client solutions roles at the Walt Disney Company and ESPN, as well as Walmart, Alltel and Acxiom.

VidMob’s platform helps brands bring creative and data together to improve marketing results, giving marketers insights into how creative affects business outcomes and helps them use that information to optimize content, yielding better outcomes. The company completed its Series C financing in February.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

FleishmanHillard has appointed Ephraim Cohen as global MD of media and platforms.

FleishmanHillard names Ephraim Cohen global MD of media and platforms

VidMob names Antonio Lucio to board of directors

VidMob names Antonio Lucio to board of directors

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and 37% of direct traffic: Cheq report

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and 37% of direct traffic: Cheq report

Ogilvy launches CDC Under the Paper Gown campaign

Ogilvy launches CDC Under the Paper Gown campaign

Phexxi wants people to get comfortable with the word ‘vagina’

Phexxi wants people to get comfortable with the word ‘vagina’

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Precision hires crisis expert Mitchell Schwenz as SVP

Precision hires crisis expert Mitchell Schwenz as SVP

Snap recruits Instagram, Teneo alum Laura Clare to lead EMEA comms

Snap recruits Instagram, Teneo alum Laura Clare to lead EMEA comms

Dog owners’ wish for a Blue’s Clues-themed BarkBox may finally come true

Dog owners’ wish for a Blue’s Clues-themed BarkBox may finally come true

Escalate PR has hired Paula Finestone as COO.

Escalate PR appoints Paula Finestone as COO