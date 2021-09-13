VidMob names Antonio Lucio to board of directors

Creative analytics platform VidMob has named three industry veterans to its board of directors.

The board now includes Antonio Lucio, former CMO of Facebook, HP and Visa. He also previously served as chief innovation and portfolio transformation officer for PepsiCo; he is currently an executive fellow at the Yale School of Management.

VidMob has also named Pinkie Mayfield to its board. Mayfield is the chief communications officer and VP of corporate affairs at Graham Holdings Company, formerly known as The Washington Post Company. Mayfield oversees corporate affairs, PR, comms and strategic initiatives. She has also served as VP of corporate solutions at the company.

The third new board member is Wanda Young, a digital transformation expert and brand marketer. Young is global CMO of Ford Pro; she previously served as CMO of Samsung Electronics Americas. Young also held leadership marketing and client solutions roles at the Walt Disney Company and ESPN, as well as Walmart, Alltel and Acxiom.

VidMob’s platform helps brands bring creative and data together to improve marketing results, giving marketers insights into how creative affects business outcomes and helps them use that information to optimize content, yielding better outcomes. The company completed its Series C financing in February.