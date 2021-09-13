M&F Health hires Vicky O’Connor to lead PR offering

M&F Health said it has created the role of senior director of PR as a result of strong year-on-year growth in the PR team since the agency launched in 2017.

Vicky O’Connor is leading a 10-strong PR team and works alongside the health and wellbeing agency’s public affairs specialists. She is responsible for the management of the agency's £1m+ comms portfolio and reports to James Hollaway, managing director of M&F Health.

O’Connor joined the agency from healthcare market research firm Origins Insights, where she had been strategic solutions director since the start of last year. She has spent more than 25 years working in healthcare comms and market access. Her career to date has encompassed senior roles at WG Access; Pfizer; Ruder Finn; Cohn & Wolfe; Red Door Communications; and Manning Selvage and Lee.

Commenting on her new role, O’Connor said: “I’m really excited by the task ahead as we have a fantastic roster of clients at M&F Health and a unique integrated offer. The creativity of the team is inspiring, and I’m delighted to be joining in this exciting growth period.”

In addition to O’Connor’s appointment, the agency has promoted Philippa Cahill to a new creative director role.

And Rita Martins, who leads on accounts such as Chiesi and Janssen, and helped the agency secure Théa Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma and Organon as clients, has been promoted to director within the PR Practice.

Hollaway said: “We’ve experienced extraordinary growth since we launched the agency in 2017; proudly retaining and building longstanding relationships with existing clients and consistently winning new business.

“Vicky’s appointment, Pip’s new role and Rita’s promotion are integral to the next stage in our evolution as an agency, which will see us further leveraging our integrated cross-functional offer and realise our ambitious growth plans.”

M&F Health ranked 20th in PRWeek's Top 150 UK PR Consultancies: Healthcare Rankings 2021, and had revenue of £1.6m in 2020.

The agency’s current clients include Janssen, Novartis, Sanofi and Organon, among other pharma firms, as well as charities such as Myeloma UK and the British Association for Sexual Health.

