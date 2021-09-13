Resources

FleishmanHillard has appointed Ephraim Cohen as global MD of media and platforms.

VidMob names Antonio Lucio to board of directors

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and 37% of direct traffic: Cheq report

Ogilvy launches CDC Under the Paper Gown campaign

Phexxi wants people to get comfortable with the word ‘vagina’

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Precision hires crisis expert Mitchell Schwenz as SVP

Snap recruits Instagram, Teneo alum Laura Clare to lead EMEA comms

Dog owners’ wish for a Blue’s Clues-themed BarkBox may finally come true

Escalate PR has hired Paula Finestone as COO.

Escalate PR appoints Paula Finestone as COO