The PR industry must achieve total and true diversity, equity and inclusion to reach its maximum potential. ColorComm, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, has spent a decade helping the comms industry get closer to that goal.
From modest beginnings and expectations, the organization founded and led by Lauren Wesley Wilson has become a powerhouse community of 100,000 and counting. A small luncheon in May 2011 has now become a more-than viable business that calls some of the biggest brands in the world its partners.
This eBook, ColorComm: A Decade of Difference-making, marks the special milestone. It presents a year-by-year timeline that highlights many special moments from the past decade. Ten industry leaders share their thoughts on what the organization means to them and the comms sector at large. In a sign of what’s to come, a feature spotlights ColorComm Search, which is the most direct offering yet to bring about a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.
Click here to download this special commemorative eBook.