News

Phexxi wants people to get comfortable with the word ‘vagina’

Actor Annie Murphy lends her voice to the birth control product campaign.

by Eric Berger / Added 1 hour ago

Phexxi wants people to get comfortable with the word ‘vagina’

The actress Annie Murphy, best known for her residence in the fictional Canadian town Schitt’s Creek, boldly announces her new location in an advertisement for the birth control product Phexxi. 

“Welcome to my vagina,” says Murphy, who won an Emmy Award for her performance on the hit sitcom. “In here, I make the rules.”

The word choice may strike some as taboo.

That’s what the leaders of Evofem Biosciences and their creative partners wanted to change with the advertising campaign for Phexxi, a contraceptive whose primary selling point is that unlike other birth control options, it’s hormone free. 

“Why are we so scared to say ‘vagina?’” asked Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem, which has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the gel. “We want women to stop the shame and this craziness about their bodies.”

Evofem spent seven months on the House Rules campaign, with McCann Health as the AOR, leading the creative process. Real Chemistry worked on the campaign’s social media and PR material. Filip Engstrom of Smuggler directed the advertisement, and Big Sky Edit did the editing. 

Chris Ryan of Nice Shoes served as the colorist, and Tom Jucarone of Sound Lounge engineered the audio.

As they worked on the campaign, the creatives considered, “Are we being too edgy? Is this just going to be about a crazy vagina set and then Phexxi is going to get lost?” recalled Jillian Watkins, McCann VP and associate creative director.

In answering that question, Watkins echoed Pelletier’s assertion that society needs to discuss the vagina more.

To do that, they worked to ensure the advertising was “sophisticated and elegant and done in a very classy way that was raising [the vagina] up as an important powerful thing that women should take ownership of,” Watkins explained.

In spite of the team’s careful approach, the big networks won’t air the advertisement during prime-time programming, which is fine because their target audience is on cable television, explained Melinda Milovic, McCann VP and associate creative director. 

The advertisement has more than 4,000 views on YouTube. 

Pelletier of Evofem said the company have received thousands of comments from “women who say how brave and amazing it is that [Murphy] is talking about this.”

“The only negative comments we have had are from men who say, ‘I don’t like this because you said the word ‘vagina,’” Pelletier said. “You know what? You got here because someone had sex with a vagina —sorry…Give me a break.”

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Ogilvy launches CDC Under the Paper Gown campaign

Ogilvy launches CDC Under the Paper Gown campaign

Phexxi wants people to get comfortable with the word ‘vagina’

Phexxi wants people to get comfortable with the word ‘vagina’

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Precision hires crisis expert Mitchell Schwenz as SVP

Precision hires crisis expert Mitchell Schwenz as SVP

Snap recruits Instagram, Teneo alum Laura Clare to lead EMEA comms

Snap recruits Instagram, Teneo alum Laura Clare to lead EMEA comms

Dog owners’ wish for a Blue’s Clues-themed BarkBox may finally come true

Dog owners’ wish for a Blue’s Clues-themed BarkBox may finally come true

Escalate PR has hired Paula Finestone as COO.

Escalate PR appoints Paula Finestone as COO

Just briefly

Just briefly

This morning's news to know

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Volvo Cars names head of comms

Volvo Cars names head of comms