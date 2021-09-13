From visceral to hopeful, new Australia vaccine campaigns change focus

After a rough start to promoting vaccination with a graphic ad that caused outrage among Australians, two new campaigns, one from the government and the other from Tab, a bookmaker, take a better tack. Together they offer the faintest glimpse that things could be limping back to some sense of normalcy.

The Australian government campaign, First Things First, from BMF, resonates better than its previous ad. "The things we love are worth holding tight," the voiceover notes. "To keep doing the things we love, there's something we need to do first."

The campaign encourages all eligible Australians to get vaccinated, and notes that the shots are available for Australians over the age of 12 starting today. After a delayed roll out, hopefully this pushes Australians to ramp up their vaccination numbers and open up not just to locked out residents, but visitors eager to head down under.

Even as the government promotes vaccination, it's also encouraging that the role of being the jab catalyst isn't left to the government alone. A week after the bookmaker changed its name from Tab to Jab, it is keen to show the move isn't just a gimmick. If that stunt was more of a wide-angled push to promote vaccinations, a new campaign via M&C Saatchi Sydney focuses on getting venues, especially "locals", back on their feet.

In this campaign, normally bustling Australian venues are shown forlorn, waiting for consumers to return. As Tab's EGM in charge of customer, product, and marketing, Luke Waldren, said, "A big driver behind our purpose is to create opportunities for people to come together through play. We felt that we should use our voice to support the vaccination drive and in-turn help Aussies get back to what they love sooner. Whilst also supporting our venues and the thousands of Aussies that make a living through them."

Alongside the film and name change, Tab also launched a social-media campaign, #JABForAustralia, asking Australians to share the 'Jab' logo and explain why they're getting vaccinated, with the brand pitching in funds to support local venues.

A version of this article first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.