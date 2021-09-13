Covid changed news consumption habits of business leaders: survey

A new survey by BBC Global News showed that Covid has changed how business leaders in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia consume, engage with, and share news. The survey—made up of 250 respondents from Australia, 250 from Singapore and 150 from Hong Kong—found that 45 per cent of respondents said the pandemic has made them more conscious about engaging with peers. This means that news continues to be a form of social currency among business leaders.

The pandemic has also changed consumption habits, with half of respondents indicating that they are now consuming more news, with the majority (61 per cent) of senior business leaders accessing this news through online channels or via apps. When questioned about Covid's impact on their business, 66 per cent of respondents said the pandemic has made them realise how much global news stories can affect their business, while 83 per cent said they are more likely to use global news sources to inform their business decisions.

Of course, with false news a major issue during the pandemic, just over half of leaders said they are more concerned about misinformation now than they were pre-Covid. Overall, 69 per cent of respondents say it would reflect badly upon them if a news story they shared turned out to be untrue, and 79 per cent said misinformation is harmful for society.

In Hong Kong specifically, 80 per cent said they were sharing news at least once a week with peers and business contacts, with nearly half saying that the sharing frequency has increased compared to before the pandemic. On top of that, nearly three quarters (73 per cent) of respondents only shared news from trusted sources, with another 68 per cent indicating that they respected people who shared helpful news and information.