Zalora democratizes influencer marketing structure

Southeast Asian fashion retailer Zalora has partnered with partnership management platform Impact to develop an influencer management approach that essentially allows all customers to be an 'influencer' for the brand.

The Community Influencer Program encourages customers to endorse and earn cashback or cash via their social media platforms, rewarding them commission on sales. Each customer who signs up to be an 'influencer' will be offered a unique referral link which is tracked and manages within the Impact platform. Recommendations that successfully make sales earn the influencer up to 15 per cent commission in cash back or up to 10 per cent in cash.

This new arrangement allows Zalora to recruit and onboard new influencers, manage contracting, payments, tracking, optimising, fraud protection, and measurement under one platform. This also frees up the team to deepen their engagement with influencers.

Zalora's CMO Jo Bjordal said: "By introducing [this programme], we are reshaping the way customers interact and shop with us, while rewarding our loyal fans and followers. It's a great opportunity to also earn money through their social media accounts."

Antoine Gross, Impact's general manager for Southeast Asia, said: "As consumers become increasingly wary and distrustful of traditional forms of advertising, initiatives like the Zalora Influencer Community Program establish a more authentic connection in the form of trusted information, reviews and recommendations that resonate with consumers."