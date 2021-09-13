News

Precision hires crisis expert Mitchell Schwenz as SVP

Schwenz was previously senior director at APCO Worldwide.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON: Precision Strategies has added crisis expert Mitchell Schwenz to its staff as SVP in communications. 

Schwenz will use his background in crisis communications and reputation management programs to better prepare Precision clients for the future. 

"[Schwenz] has shown repeatedly that he has the strategic insight to effectively lead organizations and individuals through challenging moments and an ever evolving media landscape," Stephanie Cutter, Precision cofounder, said in a statement.

It was Precision's reputation for strategic thinking, creativity and effectiveness that drew Schwenz to the firm. 

"I look forward to putting my unique experience working across a diverse set of issues and industries to work for the benefit of the firm’s incredible client roster," he said. 

Schwenz joins Precision from APCO Worldwide, where he was senior director and advised clients on corporate reputation and corporate affairs challenges, including COVID-19 transformation strategies, high-profile transactions, restructurings, leadership transitions, brand launches, corporate governance matters and legal and regulatory affairs.

Before APCO, Schwenz was senior director at Sunshine Sachs, where he co-lead the crisis management and strategic communications. He also spent time at Peppercomm and Finsbury.

Prior to his time in the agency sphere, Schwenz served as deputy regional director for former Sen. Arien Specter (D-PA) in the Philadelphia Department of Commerce. 

Earlier this summer, Precision named Mike Spahn its first non-founding partner to drive business development and manage the Washington, DC, office. 

Precision, winner of Outstanding Small Agency at the PRWeek Awards U.S. 2020, posted a 29% revenue increase last year to $23.3 million, all in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

