Snap recruits Instagram, Teneo alum Laura Clare to lead EMEA comms

LONDON: Laura Clare is joining Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat and Spectacles, to lead communications for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, effective on September 27.

Reporting to Snap CCO Julie Henderson in the newly created role of senior director of communications for EMEA, Clare will be based in London and work on building an international team to provide corporate, brand, product and policy comms across the region. Her responsibilities will also include developing strategies to convey the company’s values, product innovations and its commitment to protecting Snapchat users’ privacy and safety.

Previously, Tanya Ridd, Snap director of communications, international, handled these duties. She is moving to Spotify this month to lead EMEA comms.

Clare (below) will supervise a team of six people, which is anticipated to expand to 13 staff members. The team includes communications heads in the U.K., France and Dubai, with open positions for comms heads in Germany and the Netherlands. Snap is also planning to fill additional comms jobs in France and the U.K., according to a Snap spokesperson.

She is coming to Snap from Instagram in London, where she started in 2015 as head of comms for the U.K. and Ireland. Clare subsequently rose to become the photo- and video-sharing platform’s director of comms for EMEA. An Instagram representative could not be reached for comment.

Previously, Clare served as a board director at Teneo Blue Rubicon, where she advised global brands, government bodies and charities on corporate reputation and integrated marketing.

In Q2, Snap revenue increased 116% to $982 million, in a year-over-year comparison, as it posted a net loss of $151.7 million, an improvement of 53%. The messaging app now reaches 293 million daily active users globally, a 23% increase from last year.