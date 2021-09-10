Govt names Simon Baugh as new Government Communications Service boss

Simon Baugh, the director of communications for the Home Office, has been named the chief executive of the Government Communications Service.

It is a new role created as part of a major restructure under the “Reshaping of GCS” programme, which aims to strengthen and unify government communications.

The appointment means Alex Aiken, whose position as executive director for government communications was abolished under the restructure, will no longer lead Whitehall marketing.



Aiken is understood to be staying on as part of the leadership team of GCS and will focus on the Union, security and international issues.

Baugh was appointed director of communications at the Home Office in February 2020. His previous roles include director of communications and engagement, Department for Exiting the EU and director of strategy and communications at the Department for Transport.

He has also lead media and public relations at Heathrow Airport.

